Woman injured after shooting in Dayton

2 minutes ago
A woman was injured in a shooting in Dayton on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 1600 block of Kings Mill Court around 6 a.m., according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini at the Dayton Police Department.

Zecchini said police found a 30-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and she was transported to a local hospital.

“There were inconsistencies with her story when officers tried to investigate what happened,” he said.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.

