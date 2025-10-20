Woman injured after shooting in Dayton

A woman was injured in a shooting in Dayton on Sunday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 1600 block of Kings Mill Court around 6 a.m., according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini at the Dayton Police Department.
Zecchini said police found a 30-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and she was transported to a local hospital.
“There were inconsistencies with her story when officers tried to investigate what happened,” he said.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.
In Other News
About the Author