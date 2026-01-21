Woman injured after shooting in Dayton

A 42-year-old woman was injured after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a person shot at the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue around 7:15 a.m., according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.
“Two people were inside their vehicle when the driver of another vehicle crashed into their vehicle,“ Sheldon said. ”The victims said the driver got out, began yelling and eventually fired shots at the couple.”
The woman was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.
