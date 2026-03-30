Woman killed, 2 taken to hospital in Greene County crash

Two 20-year-old women were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At 7:49 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a crash at U.S. 42 and Hickman Road in Wilberforce.

Fields was driving a 2022 Honda Civic northeast on U.S. 42 when she attempted to turn left onto Hickman Road and was hit by a 2004 Honda Accord in the intersection, according to OSHP.

Both cars went off the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the Accord, a 19-year-old man, was treated at the scene for possible injuries. The two 20-year-old women with minor injuries were passengers in the Accord, OSHP said.

The crash closed the intersection as crews were investigating. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Central State University Police Department, Wilberforce University Police Department, Xenia Twp. Fire Department and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.

OSHP’s Xenia post is continuing to investigate the crash.