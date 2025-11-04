Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Jefferson Twp.

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a crash that also injured two people in Jefferson Twp. Monday.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. near Derby and South Union roads.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the second vehicle and their passenger had minor injuries. The driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, and the passenger was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
The area was closed for several hours as the sheriff’s office investigated.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.
