Woman killed in crash with patrol car in Clinton County

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Union Twp. early Saturday morning.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Tessa Hicks from Clarksville, OSHP said in a released statement.

OSHP was dispatched around 1:22 a.m. on reports of a crash on U.S. Route 22 near mile post 14 in Clinton County, the patrol said.

Hicks drove a 2013 Hyundai Sonata along eastbound on U.S. Route 22 when she traveled left of center and hit a patrol car head-on, according to OSHP. The patrol car came from westbound of U.S. Route 22, the patrol added.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, Wilmington Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office assisted on scene as well.

Hicks was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.