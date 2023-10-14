Woman killed in crash with patrol car in Clinton County

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Union Twp. early Saturday morning.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Tessa Hicks from Clarksville, OSHP said in a released statement.

OSHP was dispatched around 1:22 a.m. on reports of a crash on U.S. Route 22 near mile post 14 in Clinton County, the patrol said.

ExploreMotorcyclist killed in Harrison Twp. crash with pickup truck

Hicks drove a 2013 Hyundai Sonata along eastbound on U.S. Route 22 when she traveled left of center and hit a patrol car head-on, according to OSHP. The patrol car came from westbound of U.S. Route 22, the patrol added.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, Wilmington Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office assisted on scene as well.

Hicks was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ms. Hicks was pronounced deceased on scene.

Units assisting on scene were the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police

Department, Wilmington Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service, and the

Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In Other News
1
Dayton and Israel have close business ties; war with Hamas could be...
2
Fall leaf changes coming gradually to southwest Ohio
3
County officials warn of fake foreclosure letter scam
4
Frozen carne asada burritos recalled for possible Listeria...
5
Movie theaters hold appeal for Dayton-area churches looking to connect...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top