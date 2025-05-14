Woman opens Wasabi Japanese Cuisine in Springboro after 20 years in restaurant industry

“We are actually working in the same type of restaurant as an employee for a long time and we know it’s time to start our own business,” Li said.

She recalled having lunch and seeing a sign for the restaurant space at 784 N. Main St., the former site of China Cottage.

“It’s a very nice area,” Li said. “They don’t have real good, Japanese-style food.”

Wasabi is serving fresh, cooked to serve Japanese cuisine. It is working with Japanese distributors to supply raw items. Li said they will receive a mystery box of fish from overseas.

Other items customers can expect include hibachi, sushi and sashimi.

Li started working in the restaurant business at 17 years old. She’s worked in several states such as Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana and Indiana.

Her family moved to Ohio almost 10 years ago where she has since worked at places like Sake Japanese Restaurant in the Dayton region and Taku Japanese Steakhouse in Xenia.

Li’s favorite part of living in Ohio is the small town feel.

“I like to to talk to people,” Li said. “I like to see when they get happy once we serve them good food.”

She’s looking forward to meeting the community and creating a team of employees that will become family.

Wasabi is still hiring. It will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 10:30 p.m. for dinner Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. with dinner served all day Saturday and noon to 9:30 p.m. with dinner served all day Sunday.

For more information, call 937-907-5010 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

