Woman opens Wasabi Japanese Cuisine in Springboro after 20 years in restaurant industry

Wasabi Japanese Cuisine is located at 784 N. Main St. in Springboro (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Contributed Photo

Credit: Contributed Photo

Wasabi Japanese Cuisine is located at 784 N. Main St. in Springboro (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).
Local News
By
3 minutes ago
X

Wasabi Japanese Cuisine is Springboro has an owner with deep restaurant industry experience.

Leona Li has worked in Japanese restaurants for more than 20 years and decided it was time to open her own.

“We are actually working in the same type of restaurant as an employee for a long time and we know it’s time to start our own business,” Li said.

Wasabi Japanese Cuisine is located at 784 N. Main St. in Springboro (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Contributed Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed Photo

She recalled having lunch and seeing a sign for the restaurant space at 784 N. Main St., the former site of China Cottage.

“It’s a very nice area,” Li said. “They don’t have real good, Japanese-style food.”

Wasabi is serving fresh, cooked to serve Japanese cuisine. It is working with Japanese distributors to supply raw items. Li said they will receive a mystery box of fish from overseas.

Other items customers can expect include hibachi, sushi and sashimi.

Wasabi Japanese Cuisine is located at 784 N. Main St. in Springboro (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Contributed Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed Photo

Li started working in the restaurant business at 17 years old. She’s worked in several states such as Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana and Indiana.

Her family moved to Ohio almost 10 years ago where she has since worked at places like Sake Japanese Restaurant in the Dayton region and Taku Japanese Steakhouse in Xenia.

Li’s favorite part of living in Ohio is the small town feel.

ExploreKiller Brownie relaunches with new look: No longer ‘a best kept secret’

“I like to to talk to people,” Li said. “I like to see when they get happy once we serve them good food.”

She’s looking forward to meeting the community and creating a team of employees that will become family.

ExploreNew fast-food chicken restaurant to open multiple locations in Dayton area

Wasabi is still hiring. It will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 10:30 p.m. for dinner Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. with dinner served all day Saturday and noon to 9:30 p.m. with dinner served all day Sunday.

For more information, call 937-907-5010 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

FOOD & DINING NEWSLETTER

Sign up to receive a free weekly email newsletter about food and dining in the Southwest Ohio region. It is created by Reporter Natalie Jones and hits inboxes every Wednesday.

DaytonDailyNews.com

In Other News
1
Man flown to hospital in critical condition in Darke County crash
2
Reusable rocket called ‘Neutron’ to be test launched for Air Force...
3
Does Pete Rose deserve a place in Hall of Fame?
4
Lowering the ‘barrier to entry for anybody to get on and ride’: United...
5
New U.S. Air Force secretary Meink is no stranger to work with...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.