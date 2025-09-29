Woman pleads guilty in death of man found shot in vehicle in Dayton

• Briana Hastings, 25, pleaded guilty to one murder (proximate result) in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Friday. She was scheduled to go to trial on Monday.

• Two counts each of felonious assault and tampering with evidence and one count each of murder and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises were dismissed.

Who else was involved?

• Her co-defendant, D’Anthonie R’amone Jackson, 24, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to court records.

• His trial was also scheduled to begin Monday.

What are they accused of?

• Hastings and Jackson are facing charges in the shooting death of 43-year-old Steve Dews. • Early Nov. 30, 2024, Dayton police responded to a report of gunfire in the 200 block of Kammer Avenue.

• They found a vehicle crashed into a power pole at Kammer and North Woodward avenues, according to police.

• Dews was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Cellphone data and text messages on Dews’ phone reportedly led investigators to Jackson.

• As the investigation continued, detectives determined Hastings actively participated in the deadly shooting, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What happens next?