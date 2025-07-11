Breaking: Governor sets deadline for property tax reform solution

Woman pleads guilty in hit-skip OVI crash that injured motorcyclist in Dayton

A woman pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run OVI crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist last year in Dayton.

Cherice N. Love, 35, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle under the influence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

An aggravated vehicular assault charge and a second OVI charge were dismissed, according to court records.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7.

On Aug. 11, Love was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima east on Kurtz Avenue and started to turn left onto North Main Street, according to a Dayton police crash report.

She reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with a 2017 Indian motorcycle going southeast on North Main Street.

Love left the scene and failed to identify herself, according to the crash report.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, was transported to Kettering Health Dayton with serious injuries.

