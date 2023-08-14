Woman pleads guilty to theft of over $150,000 from elderly family members

TROY — A woman charged with the theft of thousands of dollars from an elderly Miami County couple pleaded guilty Monday to amended charges of felony grand theft.

Kathy Hamilton, 55, of Port Orange, Fla., originally was indicted in county Common Pleas Court in May 2022 on two first-degree felony counts of aggravated theft.

Hamilton was accused of stealing between January 2017 and July 2021 property or services valued at more than $150,000 but less than $750,000. She had earlier pleaded not guilty.

Hamilton was back in court Monday where the original indictments were dismissed and she pleaded, as part of an agreement, to two felony counts of grand theft. The charges are fourth-degree felonies.

As part of the plea deal, Hamilton agreed to pay $150,000 in restitution to the couple. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, with sentencing scheduled for Sept. 28 by Judge Stacy Wall.

A Miami County Sheriff’s Office report states Hamilton knowingly withdrew cash and used credit cards belonging to the couple, to whom she is related, without their permission. Funds were used for multiple purposes, including visits to casinos in Florida and trips to Las Vegas and elsewhere, according to the reports.

A jury trial in the case had been scheduled to go forward this week.