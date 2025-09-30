Woman pleads guilty in Huber Heights chase tied to sting operation

• Zytiona G. Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty to one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal or a police officer and receiving stolen property, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

What was she accused of?

• The charges were the result of a police chase on Aug. 7 that started at the Rave Cinema parking lot in Huber Heights. • Fairborn police were investigating a stolen Chevrolet Silverado that was reportedly listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Fairborn officers worked with Huber Heights police to set up a sting operation.

• The truck arrived at the movie theater with a Kia Stinger, according to Huber Heights police.

• When the passenger in the Kia exited the vehicle, officers went to detain them.

• Johnson reversed the truck, hitting an unmarked police vehicle and barely missed multiple officers, according to Huber Heights police. Crews issued a signal 99, or call for officer assistance.

• Police used stop sticks, which deflated one of the truck’s tires, and hit it to try to stop the truck.

• The chase came to an end near Old Troy Pike and Fishburg Road after Johnson lost control of the truck and was arrested, according to Huber Heights police.

What happens next?

• Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 8.