Woman sentenced to 30 days in crash that killed Northmont senior, injured 5

She also must complete 500 hours of community service and had her driver’s license suspended for three years.

If she violates the terms of her probation, Minor will face nine months to three years in prison.

Minor pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide on May 8. Three counts of vehicular assault were dismissed.

The prosecution sought the maximum sentence of three years and a lifetime suspension of her driver’s license.

In a sentencing memo Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matthew DeRosa noted Minor was driving 74 miles per hour on Salem Avenue in a 35 miles per hour zone.

A blood draw at the hospital also showed Minor had alcohol in her blood, according to the memo.

“Her actions constitute the worst form of the offense,” DeRosa wrote. “A sentence of 36 months and lifetime license suspension is the only way to protect the community from future criminal acts of defendant and deter her from further criminal action.”

The defense sought community control sanctions, noting she had no driving violations prior to and after the crash.

Attorney Anthony A. Abboud wrote Minor’s decisions that night have haunted her.

“Kelsey struggled to grapple with the loss of her friend due to her actions that night,” a sentencing memo read. “She has carried guilt, remorse and regret to this day. Kelsey understood her choices that night not only impacted her life, but her family’s life, her friend’s life and most importantly the family of Christopher Gwynne.”

Minor wrote a letter to Judge Steven K. Dankof saying there isn’t a day she doesn’t think of the crash.

“I never would intentionally hurt anyone,” she wrote. “Losing Chris has caused so much pain, depression, regret. I would never want anyone to go through the pain his family and mine have gone through.

Around 1:30 a.m. on April 30, 2023, Minor was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Salem Avenue near Harvard Boulevard when she lost control, according to a crash report.

The car began to spin and went off the right side of the road before hitting an RTA pole.

Minor had five passengers in the car, including four people in the back row.

Chris Gwynne, 19, of Englewood, was in the middle of the back seat, and died at the scene.

Minor and the other four passengers were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries.