Woman sentenced to at least 15 years for fatal crash during chase near Drexel

She also was ordered to pay for the victim’s burial and had her license permanently suspended.

On May 20, 2024, a Butler Twp. police officer attempted to stop an SUV that was wanted for failure to comply in the Miller Lane and Benchwood Road area.

The driver, Hutchins, fled onto Interstate 75 South, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Butler Twp. police ended the pursuit and broadcasted the incident to area law enforcement officers.

About three hours later, a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy found Hutchins near Free Pike and Ohio 49. The deputy put out stop sticks, or tire deflation devices, while she was stopped at a red light.

When other deputies attempted to stop Hutchins, she fled again, the prosecutor’s office said.

Deputies followed her onto Ohio 49 at speeds approaching 90 mph. The chase lasted around three minutes.

Hutchins ran a red light at West Third Street and hit a BMW convertible going east on U.S. 35, according to the sheriff’s office.

The BMW went into the westbound lane and hit a pickup truck. The driver of the BMW, 35-year-old Colby Ross, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cocaine was reportedly found during a search of the SUV. Hutchins’ license was suspended at the time of the crash, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On May 19, Hutchins pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide (driving while under suspension), possession of cocaine and two counts of failure to comply.

“There is simply no excuse for fleeing from a simple traffic stop and endangering the lives of others,” said Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “This defendant made the senseless decision to flee from police and ended up killing an innocent man.”