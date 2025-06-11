Breaking: $45M judgment could leave local township ‘financially ruined for generations’

Woman sentenced to at least 15 years for fatal crash during chase near Drexel

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A woman who killed a 35-year-old man in a crash while she was fleeing from deputies in Montgomery County will spend over a decade in prison.

Melissa Joan Hutchins, 51, was sentenced to 15 to 20½ years on Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

She also was ordered to pay for the victim’s burial and had her license permanently suspended.

On May 20, 2024, a Butler Twp. police officer attempted to stop an SUV that was wanted for failure to comply in the Miller Lane and Benchwood Road area.

Melissa Hutchins

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

ExploreRELATED: More charges for Trotwood woman in pursuit, deadly crash on US 35 near Drexel

The driver, Hutchins, fled onto Interstate 75 South, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Butler Twp. police ended the pursuit and broadcasted the incident to area law enforcement officers.

About three hours later, a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy found Hutchins near Free Pike and Ohio 49. The deputy put out stop sticks, or tire deflation devices, while she was stopped at a red light.

When other deputies attempted to stop Hutchins, she fled again, the prosecutor’s office said.

Deputies followed her onto Ohio 49 at speeds approaching 90 mph. The chase lasted around three minutes.

Hutchins ran a red light at West Third Street and hit a BMW convertible going east on U.S. 35, according to the sheriff’s office.

The BMW went into the westbound lane and hit a pickup truck. The driver of the BMW, 35-year-old Colby Ross, was ejected from the vehicle.

Colby Ross was a bystander during a police pursuit in May 2024, which resulted in his death. His family is pursuing legal action against the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Photo provided by Wright & Schulte.

Credit: WANDERLUST CREATIVES

icon to expand image

Credit: WANDERLUST CREATIVES

ExploreRELATED: Family sues sheriff’s office, deputies involved in deadly police pursuit

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cocaine was reportedly found during a search of the SUV. Hutchins’ license was suspended at the time of the crash, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On May 19, Hutchins pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide (driving while under suspension), possession of cocaine and two counts of failure to comply.

“There is simply no excuse for fleeing from a simple traffic stop and endangering the lives of others,” said Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “This defendant made the senseless decision to flee from police and ended up killing an innocent man.”

In Other News
1
STRS names new executive director for teachers’ retirement system
2
Riverside debates roundabouts, other safety changes for Woodman Drive
3
Ohio House passes school bus safety bill spurred by deadly Clark County...
4
2 charged in multi-city chase that ended in wrong-way crash on I-75
5
UPDATE: Suspect in Fairborn homicide arrested in Kentucky

About the Author