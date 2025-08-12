Woman sentenced to probation in Dayton hit-skip OVI crash that injured motorcyclist

Her license was suspended for a year, and she was ordered to abstain from alcohol and stay away from any business whose primary purpose is to sell alcohol.

Love also must pay a mandatory OVI fine of $375.

If she fails to follow the terms of her probation Love could spend six months to four and a half years in prison, according to court records.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2024, Love was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima east on Kurtz Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto North Main Street, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

Love reportedly failed to yield to a motorcycle going southeast on North Main Street.

The Nissan hit the motorcycle and Love failed to stay at the scene, according to the report.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus with serious injuries.

In July, Love pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to court records.

The OVI conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

An aggravated vehicular assault charge and a second OVI charge were dismissed.