Woman sentenced to probation in Dayton hit-skip OVI crash that injured motorcyclist

A woman was sentenced to probation after she reportedly hit a motorcyclist in Dayton while intoxicated and fled the scene.
Cherice N. Love, 35, will spend up to five years on community control sanctions, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Her license was suspended for a year, and she was ordered to abstain from alcohol and stay away from any business whose primary purpose is to sell alcohol.
Love also must pay a mandatory OVI fine of $375.
If she fails to follow the terms of her probation Love could spend six months to four and a half years in prison, according to court records.
Around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2024, Love was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima east on Kurtz Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto North Main Street, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
Love reportedly failed to yield to a motorcycle going southeast on North Main Street.
The Nissan hit the motorcycle and Love failed to stay at the scene, according to the report.
The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus with serious injuries.
In July, Love pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to court records.
The OVI conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.
An aggravated vehicular assault charge and a second OVI charge were dismissed.
