Woman sentenced to probation in deadly New Year’s Day hit-skip crash in Dayton

She pleaded guilty to one count of failure to stop after an accident in April, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, 53-year-old Runonya Gail Chambers was walking east in the street when she was hit by a vehicle on East Third Street between Philadelphia and Monmouth streets, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

Investigators found the suspect vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, two days later.

Smith was listed as the registered owner of the SUV.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.