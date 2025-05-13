Breaking: The Rose Music Center at The Heights announces season of concerts, celebrates 10 years

Woman sentenced to probation in deadly New Year’s Day hit-skip crash in Dayton

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

A woman was sentenced to probation in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Dayton on New Year’s Day.

Christy Marie Smith, 38, will spend up to five years on probation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. She also is required to attend programming at MonDay Community Correctional Institution and had her driver’s license suspended.

She pleaded guilty to one count of failure to stop after an accident in April, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

ExploreRELATED: Woman pleads guilty in deadly New Year’s hit-and-run in Dayton
Christy Smith

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Around 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, 53-year-old Runonya Gail Chambers was walking east in the street when she was hit by a vehicle on East Third Street between Philadelphia and Monmouth streets, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

Investigators found the suspect vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, two days later.

Smith was listed as the registered owner of the SUV.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Crash marks 2nd motorcycle fatality reported in Dayton in 3 days
2
Man accused of sexually abusing teen at Hueston Woods
3
Pivotal week for Ohio Republicans on Trump’s ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’
4
Dayton Development Coalition honors DeWines with Hobson award
5
Documentary on NATO, Dayton Peace Accords to premiere on Think TV

About the Author