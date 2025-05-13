Woman sentenced to probation in deadly New Year’s Day hit-skip crash in Dayton

A woman was sentenced to probation in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Dayton on New Year’s Day.
Christy Marie Smith, 38, will spend up to five years on probation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. She also is required to attend programming at MonDay Community Correctional Institution and had her driver’s license suspended.
She pleaded guilty to one count of failure to stop after an accident in April, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Around 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, 53-year-old Runonya Gail Chambers was walking east in the street when she was hit by a vehicle on East Third Street between Philadelphia and Monmouth streets, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
Investigators found the suspect vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, two days later.
Smith was listed as the registered owner of the SUV.
Staff writers Jen Balduf and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.
