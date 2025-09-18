Woman sentenced to probation in fatal crash in Preble County

• Elizabeth Ward, 29, was sentenced to two years of probation, according to a representative from Eaton Municipal Court.

• Her driver’s license was suspended for two years, with at least six months without driving privileges.

What was she convicted of?

• She was convicted of one count of vehicular manslaughter. • One count each of operating a vehicle while under the influence and failure to control were dismissed, according to court records.

What was she accused of?

• On Sept. 17, 2024, Ward was driving a 2021 Kia Sorento on U.S. 35 East in Washington Twp. when she hit a trailer parked on the side of the road, according to a crash report.

• Richard B. Laycock, 59, of West Alexandria, was standing near the driver’s side of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. He reportedly stopped on the side of the road to secure items on a trailer.

• Ward hit the back of the trailer, and the impact threw Laycock approximately 20 yards.

• Laycock was pronounced dead at the scene.

• His 21-year-old daughter was with him at the time of the crash. Medics transported her to the hospital with minor injuries.

• Ward was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.