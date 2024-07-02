Woman struck, killed by CSX train in Dayton

A woman died of her injuries Monday evening after she was struck by a CSX train in Dayton.
Officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. after a 39-year-old woman on the tracks was struck by the front of the train near the Chapel Street railroad crossing, said Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital. She later was pronounced deceased after medical care, he said.
She is the second person killed by a train this year in Dayton and the sixth pedestrian killed by a train in local communities since early March, when five people were fatally struck over a five-week period.
