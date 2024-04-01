BreakingNews
Pedestrian hit by train in Dayton

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Harrison Twp shooting, man in custody

33 minutes ago
A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was reportedly shot in the face during a domestic incident in Harrison Twp. Sunday night.

Around 11:23 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4100 block of Fleetwood Drive.

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman lying in the entry way of the residence with an apparant gunshot wound to her face, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man, had fled the scene. Detectives learned the shooting was related to a domestic incident and began searching for the suspect.

The man turned himself into detectives shortly after.

He was interviewed before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary felonious assault, domestic violence, endangering children, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability charges.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will review the investigation before filing formal charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.

