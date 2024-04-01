Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Harrison Twp shooting, man in custody

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman lying in the entry way of the residence with an apparant gunshot wound to her face, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man, had fled the scene. Detectives learned the shooting was related to a domestic incident and began searching for the suspect.

The man turned himself into detectives shortly after.

He was interviewed before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary felonious assault, domestic violence, endangering children, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability charges.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will review the investigation before filing formal charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.