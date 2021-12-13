Woman taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries in Saturday crash in Dayton

A Maineville woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries following a crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., a 2008 Honda Element on Wagner Ford Road was attempting to turn left when the driver failed to yield and hit a 2011 Toyota Camry going in the opposite direction, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The 38-year-old Maineville woman was a passenger in the Camry. A 66-year-old Dayton woman driving the Camry suffered suspected minor injuries and was also transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the crash report.
The 62-year-old Dayton man driving the Element was not injured.
