dayton-daily-news logo
X

Woman taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries in Saturday crash in Dayton

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A Maineville woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries following a crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a 2008 Honda Element on Wagner Ford Road was attempting to turn left when the driver failed to yield and hit a 2011 Toyota Camry going in the opposite direction, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

ExploreAnother Krispy Krunchy Chicken planned in Dayton area

The 38-year-old Maineville woman was a passenger in the Camry. A 66-year-old Dayton woman driving the Camry suffered suspected minor injuries and was also transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the crash report.

The 62-year-old Dayton man driving the Element was not injured.

In Other News
1
Dayton police union’s complaint about COVID testing is dismissed
2
Planners vote to seek $13.5M ODOT loan for area’s biggest traffic...
3
Kettering schools childcare switch on hold; some families say cost...
4
Mason Council votes tonight on repeal of sanctuary city for the unborn...
5
Wednesday’s Community Conversation: Making our region the best for the...

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top