Dayton woman, teen dead following 3-vehicle crash in Trotwood

Troopers from OSHP’s Dayton post responded to a three-vehicle crash on East Main Street near the Ohio 49 intersection around 8:11 a.m.

A 2011 Chevrolet Suburban going east on East Main Street went left of center and hit a 2015 Ford Taurus traveling in the opposite direction, according to troopers.

A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox going west on East Main Street then hit the Suburban and went off the right side of the road.

Deona Ellison was the driver of the Taurus, according to OSHP. Te’Auna Ellison and two other juveniles were passengers.

The two juveniles were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Suburban was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

No one in the Equinox, including the driver and her three passengers, were injured.

Trotwood Police Department, Trotwood Fire and Rescue, Harrison Twp. Fire Department and EMS, New Lebanon Fire Department and EMS, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Trotwood Public Works assisted at the scene.