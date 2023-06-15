Woman who extorted Troy man in sex case must pay for funeral after his suicide

TROY — A Fairborn woman accused of extorting money from a Troy man by threatening to make public explicit correspondence pleaded guilty in an agreement that includes her paying funeral expenses following his suicide.

The agreement entered into by Kamyah Coleman, 19, included a charge reduction from felony extortion to felony attempted extortion, paying for the funeral and paying back several thousand dollars paid to her by the man.

Coleman pleaded guilty June 12 in Miami County Common Pleas Court. She will be sentenced July 31. The plea deal was outlined in court for Judge Stacy Wall by Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor.

The indictment alleged Coleman threatened to expose the 63-year-old man unless he made payments, according to Troy police reports.

The investigation into the man’s death in summer 2022 is outlined in reports.

Text messages and a note left by the man led police to Coleman. The information stated the man was on an adult dating site and had exchanged explicit content with Coleman.

After exchanges, she allegedly began contacting the man for money, posing as the mother of the woman with whom he had been corresponding and claiming her daughter was a juvenile. She demanded money or said she would contact police and post his explicit content on the Internet.

The “mother” said she had other children and wanted the man to keep sending her the money to feed them.

“The author, claiming to be the juvenile’s mother, continued to request money on a regular basis for various reasons,” investigators stated. The man, in turn, continued to send money to a CashApp account, the report stated, adding, “The author continued to ask for additional money until (name of deceased) committed suicide.”

A detective in the investigation communicated with Coleman, attempting to arrange a meeting in person, but that did not occur.

Through use of search warrants, the detective said he was able to find another man who Coleman attempted to extort money from including posing as the mother. The man met Coleman at a Fairborn restaurant and received messages following that brief meeting asking for money. The man said he refused to give any money and denied anything had happened between him and Coleman, according to the report.

