Woman who shot boyfriend over CashApp argument must pay $200K

A 22-year-old Dayton woman who shot her boyfriend in April following an argument over a CashApp request from another woman will avoid prison but must pay nearly $200,000 in restitution and stay away from her victim.

Jazzy A. Danley was sentenced last week by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof to up to five years of probation after she pleaded guilty May 31 to felonious assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Dayton police responded around 3 a.m. April 5 to a shooting at an apartment in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. Danley’s boyfriend was critically injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said previously.

The dispute between Danley and her boyfriend began earlier when Danley was using their laptop and received a request from a woman not known to her through the CashApp mobile payment service. Danley and her boyfriend, who was away from home, then argued over text messages, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Her boyfriend came home around 12:30 a.m. and they continued their argument and pushed and shoved each other before Danley shot him. At the time of the shooting, the couple’s two children, ages 5 and 1, were home, the affidavit stated.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

As part of her plea, three additional counts of felonious assault, domestic violence and a weapons charge plus firearm specifications on all counts were dismissed. Danley also had to forfeit a .22 caliber handgun used in the shooting, according to plea documents.

In addition to the $196,018.62 restitution and no contact order, all custody transfers must go through a third party. Dankof also ordered Danley to complete domestic violence or anger management counseling, work toward earning a GED and find employment, according to the sentencing document.