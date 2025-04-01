Woman’s death being investigated as homicide after body found in Dayton home

Dayton police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after she was found dead Monday.
There was also a 2-year-old child found in the home, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said. The 2-year-old was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.
Additional information about their condition was not available.
Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, a person reported a 29-year-old woman was found dead at a house in the 100 block of Hudson Avenue.
The person hadn’t heard from the woman for three days and went to check on her, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
Johns confirmed the woman’s death is being treated as a homicide.
