WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Amber Pecoraro, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

QUESTION: How did you get into that role?

Answer: I’ve worked in government acquisition for the Air Force for 15 years. Four years ago, I found coaching outside my government job. I fell in love with it and the personal and professional transformation I saw in myself and the people I’ve coached. I brought the coaching capability into my role as an Acquisition leader and am excited to continue creating a coaching culture in the Air Force.

Q: What led you to this point in your career?

A: Listening and trusting the intuitive pull I was feeling within myself to pursue coaching as a career. That empowered me to take the steps to be trained as a coach and begin coaching people to help them improve their performance and overall well-being. Tapping into my intuition and listening to my desires has helped me create a job I love.

Q: What advice you have for women growing their careers?

A: The purpose of life is to evolve. We can learn and grow from every situation we are in, even if it feels difficult. Looking back, the really difficult times are where I have learned and evolved the most. Ultimately, everything you are a part of is leading you down the path you are meant to go. Sometimes it doesn’t look or feel like it but understanding that can help us stay on the path that was designed specifically for us.

Q: When you were a child, what career did you hope to have?

A: A radio DJ! And funny enough, I ended up hosting two podcasts over the last 6 years, The Contracting Experience podcast for the Air Force and B’joyed Podcast for my coaching clients.