Woodard buys Oregon District properties, will reuse one, tear blighted one down

The property that will be torn down is about 2,500 square feet, while the one that will be reused is about 7,000 square feet.

Woodard said he does not have any immediate plans for the properties, but it’s possible that after the building is demolished it could become an activated patio-type space.

Woodard already owns multiple properties in the Oregon District. He recently purchased buildings on the 500 and 600 blocks of East Fifth Street, which are home to popular shops like Press Coffee Bar, Clash and Corner Kitchen.