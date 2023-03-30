Woodard buys Oregon District properties, will reuse one, tear blighted one down

One of the Water Street developers has purchased two buildings in the Oregon District, and the company plans to renovate one and demolish the other, which they said is structurally unstable.
Woodard Development has acquired two side-by-side buildings at 337 and 341 E. Fifth St., which are immediately east of Lily’s restaurant.
Both two-story buildings are vacant, but one needs to be demolished as soon as possible, said Jason Woodard, principal of Woodard Development.
Woodard Development purchased the buildings earlier this month. Both have been unused for many years, and it looks as though they may have been most recently used as storage.
The property that will be torn down is about 2,500 square feet, while the one that will be reused is about 7,000 square feet.
Woodard said he does not have any immediate plans for the properties, but it’s possible that after the building is demolished it could become an activated patio-type space.
Woodard already owns multiple properties in the Oregon District. He recently purchased buildings on the 500 and 600 blocks of East Fifth Street, which are home to popular shops like Press Coffee Bar, Clash and Corner Kitchen.
