Work on $138M Air Force contract to be performed locally

General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc., of Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded a $137,861,955 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services required to develop and sustain the system-of-systems Special Warfare Assault Kit, the DOD said.

This contract provides support for the special warfare acquisition growth, Guardian Angel and tactical air control party modernization programs. Guardian Angels are comprised of combat rescue officers, pararescuemen, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists and others, trained to recover personnel.