Work on $138M Air Force contract to be performed locally

A Virginia company that won a nearly $138 million Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract will perform the contract work locally, the Department of Defense said Friday.
General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc., of Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded a $137,861,955 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services required to develop and sustain the system-of-systems Special Warfare Assault Kit, the DOD said.
This contract provides support for the special warfare acquisition growth, Guardian Angel and tactical air control party modernization programs. Guardian Angels are comprised of combat rescue officers, pararescuemen, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists and others, trained to recover personnel.
Work will be performed in Dayton, the Air Force said, and it’s expected to be completed June 15, 2033.
This contract involves foreign military sales to Australia, Bulgaria, India, Bahrain, Bosnia, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, Estonia, Kenya, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Latvia.
This single-award contract the result of a competitive source-selection acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $250,000 will be obligated at the time of award.
The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
