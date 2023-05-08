X

Work on $138M Air Force contract to be performed locally

Local News
By
33 minutes ago

A Virginia company that won a nearly $138 million Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract will perform the contract work locally, the Department of Defense said Friday.

General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc., of Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded a $137,861,955 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services required to develop and sustain the system-of-systems Special Warfare Assault Kit, the DOD said.

This contract provides support for the special warfare acquisition growth, Guardian Angel and tactical air control party modernization programs. Guardian Angels are comprised of combat rescue officers, pararescuemen, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) specialists and others, trained to recover personnel.

Work will be performed in Dayton, the Air Force said, and it’s expected to be completed June 15, 2033.

This contract involves foreign military sales to Australia, Bulgaria, India, Bahrain, Bosnia, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, Estonia, Kenya, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Latvia.

This single-award contract the result of a competitive source-selection acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $250,000 will be obligated at the time of award.

The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

In Other News
1
AES Ohio settlement with Dayton could mean millions for low-income...
2
Go west? Tipp City agrees to discuss more development with township...
3
COVID-19 health emergency to end this week: What it means in Ohio
4
Auto dealership property has new LLC owner, but business goes on
5
Ohio 48 sewer work to cost Oakwood more, affect Far Hills traffic for...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top