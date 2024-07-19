Worldwide Microsoft outage affecting some in Montgomery County on property tax due date

Some property owners attempting to make online payments through certain banks are receiving notices that their online payments are not accepted, according to a release from the office of Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus.

“The global Microsoft outage affecting financial services worldwide is unfortunate, but our office fortunately has many options in place to help taxpayers who bank with any impacted financial institutions,” McManus stated. “Any taxpayer experiencing trouble paying online is being asked to utilize one of our other many options to pay their property taxes. If a taxpayer is experiencing trouble or needs additional guidance navigating their options, we’re available to help over the phone or in person and want to ensure that taxpayers have their questions answered. Additionally, our office is in close contact with our online payment vendor who is keeping us apprised of developments pertaining to the outage.”

To ensure no taxpayer is unfairly penalized due to these technical issues, McManus advises property owners take the following steps:

1. E-Check Payments via the Website: Currently, E-check payments are being processed without issues. We recommend using this method if possible.

2. Visit the Treasurer’s Office: Taxpayers may come into the office to make their payments via check or credit card. In person credit and debit card transactions are processing normally. The treasurer’s office is on the second floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building at 451 W. Third St. in Dayton.

3. Mail a Check: Checks must be postmarked by today’s date. Send checks addressed to the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office to 451 W Third St., 2nd Floor, Dayton, OH 45422.