Wright-Patt-based command spent nearly $83 billion this year

The command is responsible for marshalling the material resources, weapons and planes the Air Force needs to defend the nation.

For perspective, the entire Air Force budget in the past fiscal year was about $217 billion. That means the team headquartered at Wright-Patterson controls about 38% of the Air Force budget.

“There’s much for our command to be proud of at every echelon,” Brig. Gen. Jason Corrothers, director, AFMC financial management, and comptroller, said in a statement.

“We overcame a number of challenges in 2025, including navigating a first-ever full year continuing resolution and a dynamic resource landscape,” Corrothers said. “Many hands make for light work, and I’m thankful for all the hands that made FY25 a success in the face of so many challenges.”

President Trump’s FY 2026 overall Air Force budget request was $249.5 billion. That was a $36.3 billion — or 17% — increase over the FY 2025 budget request.

The AFMC contracting team obligated $69.4 billion in federal acquisition regulation-based contracts, executing 57,600 FAR-based contract actions, the command also said.

The AFMC Small Business team said it had a record year in FY25, with $10.7 billion in awards, which is an increase of 4.23% over FY24.

AFMC oversees a global workforce of 89,000 people who research, equip and sustain Air Force planes, weapons and equipment.

Kathy Watern, AFMC director of manpower, personnel and services, and Amanda Stroop, AFMC personnel demonstration programs branch chief, told the Dayton Daily News in June that more than 13,100 AFMC employees work on the base.

With some 38,000 employees before the Trump administration, Wright-Patterson is Ohio’s largest single-site employer.