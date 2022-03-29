Wright-Patt finds chemicals above advisory levels in remedial probe

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has established advisory levels at 70 parts per trillion when it comes to PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl) chemicals in drinking water.

These chemicals, sometimes called “forever chemicals,” are human-produced substances found in some fire-suppression foams, nonstick cookware and industrial products.

Firefighters sprayed the suppressant, known as Aqueous Film Forming Foam, to fight aircraft fires and used it in training for decades on the military installation. Wright-Patterson shut down two drinking production wells in Area A in May 2016. In June 2016, Dayton shut down seven water production wells closer to the base at Huffman Dam as a “precautionary measure.”

Base officials say their firefighters no longer use the chemicals. But the substances have been linked to cancer and other health issues, and have become a local and national concern.

Volatile organic chemicals are also a concern, and as of Sept. 30, 2021, base officials said they had pumped 7.8 billion gallons — “7,836,784,305″ gallons was the number given — from one extraction well, collecting influent and effluent samples.

Two former munitions sites on the base, including a former skeet range, are also being investigated.

In all, more than 100 monitoring wells are to be installed, with more than 370 soil samples collected in addition to other work, listeners were told at the Microsoft Teams meeting.

John Crocker, a remedial project manager at the base, said sampling in the proximity of fire training areas and elsewhere will document the effectiveness of different water treatment systems. “We’ll be collecting samples at 21 locations, upstream and downstream,” prior to and after treatment, he said.

With Army engineers, the base last year launched a $26.5 million effort to deal with PFAS chemicals. Two areas on base — sites the base said were found to have the “greatest potential to impact public drinking water sources” — were an area of initial focus.

Last summer’s remedial work started about two months after Dayton city government sued Wright-Patterson and the U.S. Department of Defense in federal court, alleging the base failed to stop PFAS chemicals from entering city water.

A base representative told the Dayton Daily News last year the remedial work was not a response to the suit. In mid-August, the suit was transferred to a federal court in South Carolina.

Wright-Patt and DoD officials have denied the city’s allegations in the lawsuit, saying they have followed federal guidelines to ensure contaminants migrating from the base remain below federal recommended levels. By the city’s own admission, base representatives have maintained, Dayton’s water is safe to drink.