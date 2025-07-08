Wright-Patterson plans anti-terrorism exercise starting Thursday

Breaking: Hazmat investigation reported at AmeriWater in Vandalia

Heads-up: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel will conduct a eight-day anti-terrorism training exercise starting Thursday.

The base-wide exercise will focus on anti-terrorism and base sustainment procedures from July 10 to 18, the base announced in a release Tuesday.

“This exercise is designed to evaluate readiness, enhance response capabilities, and ensure the safety and security of all personnel,” the 88th Air Base Wing said.

If you live or work on near the base, you may notice some changes, including possibly increased traffic and delays at base entry gates due to heightened security screenings, temporary road closures around the base to simulate emergency conditions and enhanced security measures.

Also, you might hear the base’s “giant voice” public address system and other alert sirens.

And keep your eyes open for electronic notification systems to disseminate exercise-related information, the base added.

Residents and employees are reminded not to call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers with concerns about the planned exercise.

Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities were notified of the event by exercise planners, the base said.

