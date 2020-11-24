Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Staff Sgt. Derek Wooten
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Three years
What is your job? I am the NCOIC of General Law. Our office assists current and retired military members and their families with various legal issues, in addition to supporting multiple agencies on Wright-Patterson. I also assist the Military Justice Section by processing courts and administrative actions for units here at Wright-Patterson AFB.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Being able to assist those who need our help, whether it be routine items or complex legal issues. I am able to work on various topics on a daily basis, and no two issues are ever the same. In the current climate, we are still able to assist those with pressing or time-sensitive issues and ensure our deploying members are completely at ease after visiting with us. While it has been difficult, I’ve enjoyed the challenge of helping our deployers in this dynamic environment. In addition to legal assistance, I enjoy being able to work on intricate court-martial cases to ensure swift justice is carried out.