Wright-Patterson’s 711th Human Performance Wing finds home at new UC Health center

The new 30,000-square-foot facility on UC’s Clifton campus represents the “next generation of military and civilian trauma training, significantly advancing medical readiness, response, and research on a global scale,” UC Health said in a statement.

The $10 million expansion was developed with the 711th Human Performance Wing of the Air Force Research Laboratory, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson.

The center’s job: Prepare Air Force medical teams to deliver lifesaving care in combat zones and beyond.

C-STARS is a training program at UC that prepares Air Force medical professionals.

The expansion of the simulation center was first announced in June 2024. Here, trainees will have modern training equipment, with lifelike manikins, virtual reality simulations, performance analysis and other tools.

The site will allow the training of 300 Critical Care Air Transport teams annually, compared to just over 100 today, “ensuring the Air Force can respond effectively to future conflicts and mass casualty events,” UC Health said.

“With this state-of-the-art facility, we ensure our medics are prepared to meet the challenges of any environment — whether stabilizing patients midflight or delivering care on the battlefield,” Brig. Gen. Robert Bogart, commander of the 711th Human Performance Wing, said in UC Health’s statement. “It is because of this remarkable partnership between UC Health and the U.S. Air Force that we are setting a global standard for trauma training and medical research.”

UC Health said the expanded facility will feature simulation technology, virtual and augmented reality environments, “data-informed performance tools that support real-time clinical decision-making” and more.

The program has hosted 14 classes per year, with class sizes ranging from 12 to 15 Air Force health care professionals.

UC Health has hosted the C-STARS program since 2002. The partnership has trained nearly 5,000 professionals, officials told the Dayton Daily News in 2024.

The 711th was formed and found a home at Wright-Patterson as result of the 2005 BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) process. The wing’s mission is to explore, research and advance human performance.