Wright-Patterson’s 711th Human Performance Wing finds home at new UC Health center

New health center gets $10M expansion
From left to right: Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery and vice chair of clinical operations at UC Health and professor in the Department of Surgery at the UC College of Medicine works with US Air Force personnel on site at UC Medical Center. UC Health photo

From left to right: Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery and vice chair of clinical operations at UC Health and professor in the Department of Surgery at the UC College of Medicine works with US Air Force personnel on site at UC Medical Center. UC Health photo
Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

A key Wright-Patterson Air Force Base mission is deepening its partnership with the University of Cincinnati.

UC Health and the Air Force Wednesday announced the expansion of the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills Simulation Center — sometimes called “C-STARS” — at UC Health.

The new 30,000-square-foot facility on UC’s Clifton campus represents the “next generation of military and civilian trauma training, significantly advancing medical readiness, response, and research on a global scale,” UC Health said in a statement.

ExploreWright-Patt colonel who helped lead ‘Operation Honor’ was disciplined

The $10 million expansion was developed with the 711th Human Performance Wing of the Air Force Research Laboratory, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson.

The center’s job: Prepare Air Force medical teams to deliver lifesaving care in combat zones and beyond.

C-STARS is a training program at UC that prepares Air Force medical professionals.

The expansion of the simulation center was first announced in June 2024. Here, trainees will have modern training equipment, with lifelike manikins, virtual reality simulations, performance analysis and other tools.

The site will allow the training of 300 Critical Care Air Transport teams annually, compared to just over 100 today, “ensuring the Air Force can respond effectively to future conflicts and mass casualty events,” UC Health said.

“With this state-of-the-art facility, we ensure our medics are prepared to meet the challenges of any environment — whether stabilizing patients midflight or delivering care on the battlefield,” Brig. Gen. Robert Bogart, commander of the 711th Human Performance Wing, said in UC Health’s statement. “It is because of this remarkable partnership between UC Health and the U.S. Air Force that we are setting a global standard for trauma training and medical research.”

ExploreTimeline: Dayton’s history with the Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

UC Health said the expanded facility will feature simulation technology, virtual and augmented reality environments, “data-informed performance tools that support real-time clinical decision-making” and more.

The program has hosted 14 classes per year, with class sizes ranging from 12 to 15 Air Force health care professionals.

UC Health has hosted the C-STARS program since 2002. The partnership has trained nearly 5,000 professionals, officials told the Dayton Daily News in 2024.

The 711th was formed and found a home at Wright-Patterson as result of the 2005 BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) process. The wing’s mission is to explore, research and advance human performance.

In Other News
1
President Trump visiting Cincinnati and Hebron today: What to know
2
Wittenberg University marks 181st anniversary of founding
3
The road to Buc-ee’s: How traffic near the megastore will flow
4
WSU wins tourney, DeWine address, Buc-ee's updates and more headlines
5
Evans family celebrates 100 years in the auto business

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.