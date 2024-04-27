Wright State celebrates 1,494 graduates today, this weekend

Wright State’s spring class of 2024 includes graduates with 990 bachelor’s degrees, 479 master’s degrees, 30 associate degrees and 17 doctoral degrees, according to the university.

In all, 1,494 students are becoming graduates this weekend, joining more than 120,000 Wright State alumni worldwide.

The graduate degree ceremony was Friday night. Saturday’s commencement ceremony can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The recorded videos will also be available on Wright State’s YouTube channel after the ceremonies.

The commencement ceremonies will feature a short congratulatory video from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Graduate statistics

* The classes feature 248 international students from 22 different countries, according to WSU. India boasts the largest number of international graduates, with 205.

* The oldest graduate is 67, having earned a bachelor’s degree in music. Eight students are the youngest graduates of the class at 19 years old. Four of them earned bachelor’s degrees (mostly in sciences) and four others earned associate degrees in business and administration.

* Here are WSU’s spring graduates by college, according to the university: