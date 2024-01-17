Wright State delays opening today at Dayton, Lake campuses due to extreme cold

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, for wind chill values, or the “feels like” temperature, as low as minus 10.

Employees scheduled to work on campus between 7 and 10 a.m. should work remotely during that time, if possible, before reporting to campus at 10 a.m.

There are no changes to the remote operations schedule.