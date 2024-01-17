Wright State delays opening today at Dayton, Lake campuses due to extreme cold

Wright State University is delaying the opening of its Dayton and Lake campuses due to extreme cold.
The campuses will open at 10 a.m. today, and in-person classes that start before 10 a.m. are moved to remote delivery, said Seth Bauguess, director of the the office of communications.
A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, for wind chill values, or the “feels like” temperature, as low as minus 10.
Employees scheduled to work on campus between 7 and 10 a.m. should work remotely during that time, if possible, before reporting to campus at 10 a.m.
There are no changes to the remote operations schedule.
