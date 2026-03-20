Wright State featured on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for March Madness

“March Madness has tipped off, and I noticed that during the games, each team uses it to air a commercial for their school,” Fallon said. “You probably got to see them before.”

He first showed an ad for the University of Virginia, located in Charlottesville. The bit starts around the 5:30 mark.

“Now here’s an ad for the No. 14 seed, Wright State,” Fallon said.

The ad says, “Wright State. Located in beautiful Connecticut. Or Maryland. Maybe Iowa?”

It concludes with, “We are Wright State. Wait, are we spelling that Wright? Or right? Correct? Sorry.”