Wright State named ‘Best for Vets’

Seth Gordon, director of Wright State’s Veteran and Military Center, said the recognition reflects the consistent dedication of faculty and staff.

“Continuing to be ranked speaks to the consistent and hard work of those at Wright State who support our military-connected students and the surrounding community that is always looking for ways to connect to each other,” Gordon said.

The Military Times evaluated the institutions on academic quality, student support services, affordability and veterans’ outcomes, including graduation and retention rates.

Wright State serves approximately 850 military-connected students each semester, including active-duty service members, veterans, reservists and dependents, according to the university.

WSU offers financial assistance through scholarships, including the Active Duty Military Undergraduate Scholarship, which pays for tuition costs for tuition assistance-approved courses not covered by Military Tuition Assistance. The WPAFB Graduate School Scholarship is available to base employees, reservists and their family members.

The Veterans and Military Center encourages military-connected students to lead on campus through service projects and campus initiatives.