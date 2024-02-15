Wright State Nutter Center food contractor to end operations, cut 77 jobs

40 minutes ago
Wright State University’s food and beverage contractor at the Nutter Center is ending operations there, laying off 77 workers, according to state records.

ASM Global, Savor will “cease conducting business at” the Nutter Center Feb. 23, a notice required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act states.

“This letter serves to give you advance notice of the ASM Global exiting the Nutter Center,” ASM Global human resource Director Kimberly Miller said in the document dated Feb. 12.

“This closing will involve cessation of all operations of ASM Global, Savor and termination of all employees at the site from ASM Global payroll,” Miller added in the letter.

The job cuts will involve four managers and 73 staff members in food and beverage operations at the Nutter Center, according to the letter.

The university and the contractor “have been engaged in productive and amicable negotiations to establish an agreement for Savor to operate the food and beverage component of the Nutter Center. The parties were unable to come to agreement on terms,” WSU communications Director Seth Bauguess told the Dayton Daily News.

“Additionally, Wright State has an active agreement with ASM Global to assist with booking events and shows at the Nutter Center and that relationship is not impacted,” Bauguess added.

Bauguess confirmed that the contractor’s services would end Feb. 23. A message left for Miller was not immediately returned.

The university announced last April it would be partnering with Savor to manage concessions and catering at the Nutter Center.

Savor is the culinary division of ASM Global, which touts itself as the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences and venue management.

Savor would oversee concessions during Wright State basketball games, as well as events and concerts, the university said in the announcement. Savor started its service at the Nutter Center July 1, records show.

