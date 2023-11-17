Wright State ranked first in Ohio, in top 50 in nation for entrepreneur studies

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Wright State University has been ranked among the top 50 universities in the country for their entrepreneurship studies, in rankings from the Princeton Review, according to a release from WSU.

The review named the university’s Raj Soin College of Business as 43rd in the nation for aspiring entrepreneurs, based on its Master of Business Administration program, as well as its new venture creation MBA concentration, the release said.

The university was also ranked first in Ohio and eighth in the Midwest.

ExploreODH aims to tackle adult obesity; Ohio ranks 7th in the nation

Kendall Goodrich, Ph.D., professor and chair of marketing, said, “This ranking by Princeton Review reflects the growing commitment to entrepreneurship at Wright State, with programs offering experiential, real-world courses in which students create their own new venture business plans and also assist current companies with their plans.”

The venture creation MBA concentration focuses on advanced topics in entrepreneurship, the university said, particularly the economics of innovation.

The Princeton Review is a tutoring, test prep and college admission services company, the release said.

In Other News
1
Physical challenges don’t slow down octogenarian’s desire to help...
2
Programs for teens continue at downtown Troy Rec
3
Ohio Supreme Court to consider how Issue 1 passage affects heartbeat...
4
Miamisburg cancels 2024 swimming season at Sycamore Trails
5
Ohio mayors consider options following Issue 2 marijuana passage

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top