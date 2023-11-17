Wright State ranked first in Ohio, in top 50 in nation for entrepreneur studies

Wright State University has been ranked among the top 50 universities in the country for their entrepreneurship studies, in rankings from the Princeton Review, according to a release from WSU.

The review named the university’s Raj Soin College of Business as 43rd in the nation for aspiring entrepreneurs, based on its Master of Business Administration program, as well as its new venture creation MBA concentration, the release said.

The university was also ranked first in Ohio and eighth in the Midwest.

Kendall Goodrich, Ph.D., professor and chair of marketing, said, “This ranking by Princeton Review reflects the growing commitment to entrepreneurship at Wright State, with programs offering experiential, real-world courses in which students create their own new venture business plans and also assist current companies with their plans.”

The venture creation MBA concentration focuses on advanced topics in entrepreneurship, the university said, particularly the economics of innovation.

The Princeton Review is a tutoring, test prep and college admission services company, the release said.