Wright State to graduate more than 1,400 students this weekend

Wright State will award 960 bachelor’s degrees, 476 master’s degrees, 10 doctoral degrees and 28 associate degrees this spring.

The largest graduates by college are from the College of Health, Education and Human Services, with 356 graduates, WSU said.

Other graduates by college include:

College of Engineering and Computer Science: 321

Raj Soin College of Business: 208

College of Liberal Arts: 194

College of Science and Mathematics: 193

Lake Campus: 139

Boonshoft School of Medicine: 53

Tickets are not required to attend WSU graduation, but graduates are asked to limit their guests to no more than 14 people so that everyone can be accommodated. Seating in the Wright State Nutter Center is first-come, first-served. Guests are limited to one clear bag per person and a small clutch bag for privacy.

Doors will open 90 minutes before the start of each ceremony. Guests should enter gates 2, 3 and 4.

The commencement ceremonies can be watched on Wright State’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The recorded videos will also be available on YouTube after the ceremonies.

Commencement will feature a brief congratulatory video message from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the university announced.

The class of 2025 includes 271 international students from 20 different countries, with India boasting the largest number of international graduates, at 215.

The youngest graduating students are 18, earning bachelor’s degrees in computer engineering and technical and applied studies. The oldest graduate is 73, earning a bachelor’s degree in modern languages.