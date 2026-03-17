Wright State versus University of Virginia: How they compare off the court

Wright State coach Clint Sargent talks after the university's NCAA tournament seed and opponent were announced during a Selection Sunday watch party on Sunday, March 15 at the university's Student Union in Fairborn. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Wright State coach Clint Sargent talks after the university's NCAA tournament seed and opponent were announced during a Selection Sunday watch party on Sunday, March 15 at the university's Student Union in Fairborn. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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Fresh off its Horizon League regular season and tournament championships, the Wright State men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA championship for the fifth time in NCAA Division I program history when the Raiders take on the University of Virginia at 1:50 p.m. Friday.

The game will air on TBS and the Wright State Radio Network. The Raiders will take on Virginia in Philadelphia as part of the Midwest Regional.

Wright State punched its ticket to the NCAA Championship last Tuesday night in comeback fashion with a 66-63 victory over Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League title game.

Here’s how the schools compare off the court:

Wright StateCategoryVirginia
1967Year founded1819
FairbornLocationCharlottesville
315 (including undergraduate, graduate and other similar programs)Majors80-plus (including undergraduate, graduate and other similar programs)
For the 2024-2025 school year, the rate was 96.3 percent.Acceptance rateFor the 2024-2025 school year, the rate was 16.8 percent.
11,924Enrollment26,685
The 2025–2026 U.S. News & World Report said in the 2026 edition of Best Colleges, Wright State University is ranked number wise of 395-434 in National Universities, and ranked number 426 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.Academic rankingsThe 2025–2026 U.S. News & World Report said the University of Virginia is ranked on lists such as number 26 in National Universities and ranked number 4 in Top Public Schools.
In-state: $10,991, Out-of-state: $20,691Average tuitionIn-state: $32,176, Out-of-state: $72,538
Nicole Scherzinger, a singer (The Pussycat Dolls), Robert Pollard, a singer and songwriter (Guided By Voices), Eddie McClintock, an actor (“Warehouse 13″).Famous alumniTina Fey, actress (“30 Rock”), Edgar Allan Poe, author (”The Raven"), Robert F. Kennedy, lawyer and former politician.
$12.05 millionAthletic budget$145.6 million
$277.1 millionSchool operating budget$5.8 billion
Wright State was named to honor aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright as they created the world’s first successful airplane.Interesting factThe University of Virginia is the only university designated as a UNESCO site in the U.S.
5NCAA tornaments26
Wright State coach Clint Sargent earns a reported $381,200 a year salary.Coach salaryRon Sanchez earns a reported $1.35 million a year salary.
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About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.