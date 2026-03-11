WSU wins tourney, DeWine address, Buc-ee's updates and more headlines

👔 City manager to retire: After serving as the top administrator in the city of Centerville for almost a decade, City Manager Wayne Davis has announced plans to retire in September. Centerville City Council is planning a nationwide search for its next city manager, according to the city. Read more in Samantha Wildow’s story here.

🏀 Raiders win: The Wright State Raiders did it! They beat Detroit Mercy 66-63, winning the Horizon League tournament and an automatic NCAA bid. Read more about the game, and see photos, in our story from Doug Harris here.

LOCAL NEWS

LIFE

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

SPORTS

NATION & WORLD

THE ROAD TO BUC-EE’S: How traffic near the megastore will flow

The grand opening of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s store is now only weeks away, and our Aimee Hancock has the news you need to know on what the Huber Heights project means for the Miami Valley. Aimee writes that nearby roadways have been upgraded to accommodate the anticipated influx in traffic, and she goes on to explain local traffic implications in her latest story here. Meanwhile, she tells us that a second Buc-ee’s location could be coming to our state as well!