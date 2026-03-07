Xenia Chamber of Commerce honors local individuals in ‘America 250’ ceremony

“This year’s gala brought together business leaders, individuals, elected officials, and community members for an elegant evening inspired by the 250th anniversary of the United States,” Chamber President Donna Saraga said. “The patriotic-themed event honored outstanding individuals and organizations whose leadership, service, and innovation continue to strengthen the Xenia area.”

The Robert G. Babb Award was presented to Mark Weinstein, director of public relations at Cedarville University. Weinstein served as chair of the Xenia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2024, “providing the essential framework for a strategically focused board,” the organization said in a statement.

The Russ Remick Retail–Service Award was presented to Jasper Kitchen and Bar, which opened in July 2022. In December of that year, Jasper began hosting a weekly Dine to Donate event, raising more than $35,000 for local nonprofits to date, with a focus on youth sports and 4-H programs. In 2024, Jasper also hosted a Christmas Toy Drive that raised more than $7,000 for 33 children in 13 local families.

Collett Propane received the Dodds Monuments Industrial Award as a distinguished manufacturing, research and development, distribution, or warehousing company.

The Barb Zajbel Xenia Ambassador Award was presented to Chris Adams, a cofounder of the Emerge Recovery and Trade Initiative and owner of Narrow Path Plumbing.

“He has pursued a vision larger than himself, transforming an old building into a place of life and second chances,” the chamber said in a statement.

The Colonel S.L. Stephan Award, was presented to Natalie Johnson of Clark State for her voluntary service to promote the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce and the Xenia community.

The Sheriff Gene Fischer HERO Award, introduced in 2021, is presented to local first responders. This year, the recipient was Tim Spradlin, an Iraq combat Air Force veteran with more than 40 years served as a firefighter and paramedic in Xenia, as well as in law enforcement with several local and state offices before his retirement in 2014.

That year, he and his wife founded the nonprofit Finally Home Farm, providing no-cost equine-assisted therapy to veterans and first responders. To date, the organization has assisted more than 900 veterans suffering from PTSD.

Former city councilman and pastor Will Urschel received the F.M. Torrence Award, which honors individuals who have participated in volunteer service and activities promoting the business, cultural, educational, religious, and civic life of Xenia.

Urschel has served on the boards of Dayton Christian School System, Bridges of Hope, and the Xenia Ministry Association.