Xenia Fire Chief to retire after 42 years of service

“Chief Riggsby has been an exceptional leader whose commitment to this community and to his colleagues has never wavered,” said City Manager Brent Merriman. “His thoughtful leadership and institutional knowledge have guided the Fire & EMS Division through times of both progress and adversity. His legacy will be felt for years to come.”

A 1979 graduate of Xenia High School, Riggsby began as a volunteer firefighter with the Xenia Twp. Fire Department. He joined the City of Xenia’s Fire Division in 1983, ascending the ranks and ultimately earning fire chief in 2011.

Throughout his tenure, Riggsby was a driving force behind countless advancements in the division. He played a pivotal role in modernizing dispatch systems, improving staffing levels, and launching the division’s first Fire Officers Academy in 2018.

“His unwavering commitment to employee safety, professional development, and operational excellence has left a lasting impact on the fire and EMS division and the greater Greene County community,” the city wrote in the announcement.

Riggsby will officially retire on May 2.