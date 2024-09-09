Xenia High School releases early; power outage now resolved

Xenia High School students were released early from school Monday after a power outage.
Students were released and buses began running routes back home shortly after 10 a.m., according to the school. Parents were informed of both the outage and early dismissal.
Power was mostly restored soon after the students left for the day, according to a representative, but with lights still flickering, school officials believed it was best to send students home.
Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday.
