Xenia library grand reopening planned for Saturday after $8.7M renovation

The event also features visits from Newport Aquarium’s sharks, and goats from GoatCountry at the Greene, as well as face painting, crafts, and more.

“We want everyone to come see what they created. Everything the Xenia community asked for is what was built into this renovation - more natural light, better access to their makerspace, Spark Place, and more space for children’s programming,” said Greene County Public Library Director Karl Colón.

The $8.7 million renovations include doubling the size of Spark Place, the library’s makerspace, from 900 square feet to 1,800 square feet. The makerspace has a dedicated audio studio and photography studio, as well as classic offerings like its 3D printers and T-shirt machines.

The children’s area has been expanded, and laid out in a way that is safer for children, and the library entrance has been moved to the corner of Market and Whiteman streets, near the parking lot, widening the sidewalk.

On the second floor, which contains the Greene County Room center for genealogy research, as well as

public meeting rooms and administrative offices, much of the internal walls have been replaced with glass panels and doors.

The limestone panels along Market Street — originally built to protect against tornadoes — have been replaced with modern, weatherproof windows, with triangular bump-out reading alcoves.

“We have so much gratitude for the partnership we have with our community,” Colón added.

The renovation began in 2022, with leaders at the time describing the effort as “the first down-to-the-studs renovation of the building since 1978.”