Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Xenia library grand reopening planned for Saturday after $8.7M renovation

The Grand Reopening of Xenia Community Library is scheduled for Saturday. The library recently underwent a renovation that was possible as a result of a levy passing in 2022. An expanded children's area, additional windows with natural light, glass walls and low bookshelves are among the changes. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

The Grand Reopening of Xenia Community Library is scheduled for Saturday. The library recently underwent a renovation that was possible as a result of a levy passing in 2022. An expanded children's area, additional windows with natural light, glass walls and low bookshelves are among the changes. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Xenia Community Library is open to the public after a years-long effort to turn the library into a more welcoming space for the community.

A grand opening event on Saturday will feature performances from the Xenia High School Jazz Band, costumed storytimes, and patrons can enjoy treats from Glazed Donut Eatery and Frios Gourmet Pops.

The event also features visits from Newport Aquarium’s sharks, and goats from GoatCountry at the Greene, as well as face painting, crafts, and more.

“We want everyone to come see what they created. Everything the Xenia community asked for is what was built into this renovation - more natural light, better access to their makerspace, Spark Place, and more space for children’s programming,” said Greene County Public Library Director Karl Colón.

The $8.7 million renovations include doubling the size of Spark Place, the library’s makerspace, from 900 square feet to 1,800 square feet. The makerspace has a dedicated audio studio and photography studio, as well as classic offerings like its 3D printers and T-shirt machines.

The Grand Reopening of Xenia Community Library is scheduled for Saturday. The library recently underwent a renovation that was possible as a result of a levy passing in 2022. An expanded children's area, additional windows with natural light, glass walls and low bookshelves are among the changes. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

ExploreXenia Community Library Spark Place patronage growing amid $8.7 million renovation

The children’s area has been expanded, and laid out in a way that is safer for children, and the library entrance has been moved to the corner of Market and Whiteman streets, near the parking lot, widening the sidewalk.

On the second floor, which contains the Greene County Room center for genealogy research, as well as

public meeting rooms and administrative offices, much of the internal walls have been replaced with glass panels and doors.

The limestone panels along Market Street — originally built to protect against tornadoes — have been replaced with modern, weatherproof windows, with triangular bump-out reading alcoves.

“We have so much gratitude for the partnership we have with our community,” Colón added.

The renovation began in 2022, with leaders at the time describing the effort as “the first down-to-the-studs renovation of the building since 1978.”

The Grand Reopening of Xenia Community Library is scheduled for Saturday. The library recently underwent a renovation that was possible as a result of a levy passing in 2022. An expanded children's area, additional windows with natural light, glass walls and low bookshelves are among the changes. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

ExploreXenia ‘Sidewalk Saturdays’ to showcase downtown small businesses starting May 3
In Other News
1
Kil-Kare Speedway has a new owner
2
Fairborn Wawa station gets green light from city council
3
Kettering College names interim president amid national search
4
Dayton violence interruption plan eyes hotspots: Miami Chapel, North...
5
Take liberties to improve a recipe — and be willing to fail

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter