Xenia man dies in Saturday night motorcycle crash on U.S. 35 in Dayton

Crews responded to reports of a single motorcycle crash on U.S. 35 westbound near mile post 34 (just west of James H. McGee Boulevard) around 11:39 p.m.

OSHP said Young was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on U.S. 35 when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a barrier.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Young was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Dayton Police Department, Dayton Fire Department and Parker’s Towing.