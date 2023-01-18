Xenia police seek juvenile accused of shooting 2 people

Xenia police are looking for a 16-year-old accused of attempted murder and felonious assault in the shooting of two people in Xenia on Monday afternoon.
The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because it does not routinely name juveniles unless they are charged in adult court.
Xenia Police Division officers, along with deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, responded to reports of a shooting 421 E. Second St. around 3:10 p.m. Monday, according to a release from the Xenia Police Division.
Two people were shot and taken to an area hospital.
Witnesses in the area said the shooting resulted from a verbal altercation between two groups of people, the release said. The suspected juvenile “produced a pistol and started shooting” at the male victim, the female victim and several other people who were present.
The teenage suspect fled the scene soon after.
Evidence and witness statements were submitted to Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
The prosecutor’s office filed a criminal complaint with the Greene County Juvenile Court, the release said. A warrant was obtained for the following offenses: eight counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; eight counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; six counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony, and four counts of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, which is a third-degree felony, according to the release.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Those who have any information about the case are asked to contact Greene Central Communications at 937-372-9901, the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-162.