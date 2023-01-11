Xenia school levy that was rejected by 1 vote going back on ballot in May

It is fairly rare for renewal levies of existing taxes to be rejected, according to Ohio School Boards Association records.

The Xenia Board of Education made the decision to “put the issue back to voters for consideration” in part because of the close vote, the district said last week.

The operating levy provides “critical” funding to support the day-to-day operations of the district, Superintendent Gabe Lofton previously told the Dayton Daily News.

Xenia received $38 million from the state to construct the new Warner Middle School and fund a major renovation and expansion for Xenia High School. However, by law, the district cannot use construction funding for day-to-day operations — things like teachers’ salaries and supplies — and vice versa.

District officials said more information about the levy for parents and district residents will be forthcoming in the spring.