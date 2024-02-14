Xenia schools hires new treasurer

Prior to that, Massie was a math and science teacher at Warner Middle School from 2015-2022. He has a master’s degree in education from Wright State University and an associate degree in applied business accounting.

He completed his 300-hour Treasurer Internship with Carolyn Huber, former XCS Treasurer, and has his Ohio Administrative Specialist License in curriculum.

Huber left the district in March 2023 to take a treasurer position at Wayne Local Schools and the district used a Shared Resource Center contract to hire Sam Braun for interim treasurer services. Tom Massie was appointed by the board as interim treasurer in June 2023.