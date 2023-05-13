Xenia starts work on athletic stadium renovation

The district said in a press release last December that the lighting and the center section of the home bleachers were installed in the mid-1950s, making them roughly 70 years old.

The current electric and lighting systems are unreliable, according to Xenia schools.

The renovation will include demolishing the current locker room facilities under the bleachers. Xenia schools said mobile units will be in place within two weeks for use, and the plan is to use them for just one year.

A second phase, set to begin in 2024, is meant to include a field house with new locker rooms, improved concessions, restrooms, additional parking, and more.

The Xenia high school stadium is used for football, soccer, lacrosse, track, and local youth leagues and club soccer teams. Xenia schools said between 2,500 and 3,000 people attended each of the home football games last fall. Hundreds of competitions take place at the stadium throughout the year.

The last time the facility was improved was in 2017, when the district replaced the track. In 2015, the district replaced turf field.