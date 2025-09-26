Xenia teachers to keep their jobs after Charlie Kirk comments on social media

“First and foremost, I can tell you that the two teachers involved have expressed their genuine regret for comments made on their personal social media platforms,” Lofton wrote.

“I can also tell you that both teachers were accorded appropriate due process and the representation that all staff members deserve,” Lofton said. “Following this process, they have received appropriate consequences that are in line with our HR protocols, and will be returning to their classrooms next week.”

Asked what those consequences were, Lofton referred this newspaper back to the statement and would not give the punishment.

Xenia teachers Kevin Keefe and Jenn Davis were the subject of a social media firestorm last week after they posted comments on their personal Facebook pages about the death of Charlie Kirk. Each have been educators in Xenia Community Schools for over 20 years.

“This turned out very ironic/did not age well,” Keefe wrote, referring to a news headline saying “Charlie Kirk says gun deaths ‘unfortunately’ worth it to keep 2nd Amendment.”

“And to add, I don’t condone killing people. I will point out that hate breeds hate, and that karma is a (expletive).”

Keefe edited to add, “Currently in critical condition hopefully pulls through.”

Davis wrote, “How appropriate teat Charlie Kirk was killed the same day as 3 innocent children in school. Charlie wouldn’t have had it any other way. I’m so happy for the Kirk family.”

The Xenia teachers’ comments went viral, after being picked up by conservative-leaning social media pages, including “Libs of Tiktok.” The district received 36 messages about Keefe and Davis, the vast majority of which called for them to be fired, though a handful of correspondents voiced support for them.

“These staff members are both dedicated and caring educators with many years of experience in the classroom, whose professional behavior in our schools was not called into question,” Lofton wrote. “In addition, their impact on students over the years has been overwhelmingly positive, as attested to by several former students who have reached out to the district in support of them over the past week.”

“As always, the district is committed to creating and maintaining learning spaces that are welcoming for all students, and our goal is to minimize any further disruption in their education that would be caused by keeping these experienced teachers out of their classrooms.